[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment As the start of a new school year looms, we sit down with Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker to discuss what’s in store for the 2024-25 year. Kevin Whitaker Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply