[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – July 28, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Jamestown Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker on his reflections of the last school year, what’s happening this summer, and what’s up for the next school year.

