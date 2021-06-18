WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – June 17, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker who gave a recap on the 2020-21 school year and what’s up next for the district.

Kevin Whitaker


