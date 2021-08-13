WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kirk Young – August 12, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Community College‘s Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kirk Young about how JCC has worked to be ready to welcome students back on campus this school year.


