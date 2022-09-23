WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Dream It, Do It – September 22, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dream It, Do It – September 22, 2022

By Leave a Comment

We speak with Dream It, Do It Coordinator Francine Rondenell and Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Executive Director Todd Tranum about the Dream It, Do It program.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.