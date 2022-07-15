[LISTEN] Community Matters – Ellen Shadle – July 14, 2022

The City of Jamestown has a new resource for current entrepreneurs or those thinking of starting a business. City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle shares more details.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
The City of Jamestown has a new resource for current entrepreneurs or those thinking of starting a business. City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle shares more details.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply