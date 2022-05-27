[LISTEN] Community Matters – Falconer High School Band – May 26, 2022

Falconer High School Band Director Michelle Battaglia spoke with WRFA about a special joint high school band and FHS alumni concert taking place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
