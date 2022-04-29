[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – April 28, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the 2022-23 New York State Budget, his lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Health Department, and more.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the 2022-23 New York State Budget, his lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Health Department, and more.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply