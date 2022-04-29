WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – April 28, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the 2022-23 New York State Budget, his lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Health Department, and more.

