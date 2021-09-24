[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – September 23, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the lawsuit against New York State he’s part of in regards to the State requiring masks in schools.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the lawsuit against New York State he’s part of in regards to the State requiring masks in schools.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply