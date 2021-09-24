WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – September 23, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the lawsuit against New York State he’s part of in regards to the State requiring masks in schools.

George Borrello


