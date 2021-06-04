WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Give Big CHQ – June 3, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Give Big CHQ – June 3, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks to Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Executive Director Tory Irgang and Community Impact Officer Liz Jones about Give Big CHQ, which will happen June 10th.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.