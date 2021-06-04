[LISTEN] Community Matters – Give Big CHQ – June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks to Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Executive Director Tory Irgang and Community Impact Officer Liz Jones about Give Big CHQ, which will happen June 10th. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
