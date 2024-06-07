[LISTEN] Community Matters – Give Big CHQ – June 6, 2024 June 7, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Chautauqua Region Community Foundation‘s annual “Give Big CHQ” day of philanthropy will take place June 13, 2024. Community Impact Officer Liz Jones tells us more. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply