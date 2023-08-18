WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Gus Macker Tournament – August 17, 2023

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament returns to Jamestown August 19 and 20. We talk with Pat Smeraldo, who is coordinating the event through his organization, Collaborative Children’s Solutions.


