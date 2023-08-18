[LISTEN] Community Matters – Gus Macker Tournament – August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament returns to Jamestown August 19 and 20. We talk with Pat Smeraldo, who is coordinating the event through his organization, Collaborative Children’s Solutions. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
