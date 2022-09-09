WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Infinity Visual & Performing Arts – September 8, 2022

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts‘ Artistic Director Jamie Lee Bonfiglio-Davis tells us about auditions for youth ensembles this month as well as plans for a re-opening event in November.


