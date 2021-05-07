[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jajean Rose-Burney – May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Western New York Land Conservancy Deputy Executive Director Jajean Rose-Burney about plans to purchase property next to Allegany State Park as well as the WNY Wildway. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply