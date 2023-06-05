WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – June 1, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – June 1, 2023

By Leave a Comment

The James Prendergast Library has a celebration later in June that will involve the dedication of a new patio. WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley visits the library to learn more.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.