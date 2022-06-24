WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – June 23, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Assistant Library Manager Danielle Bertolini about the Prendergast Library‘s Summer Reading Program that kicks off June 25, 2022.


