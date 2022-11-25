[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – November 24, 2022

James Prendergast Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ tells us about the speakers and topics of the annual Murray L. Bob Lecture that will take place December 1, 2022.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
James Prendergast Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ tells us about the speakers and topics of the annual Murray L. Bob Lecture that will take place December 1, 2022.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply