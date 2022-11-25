WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – November 24, 2022

James Prendergast Library Community Outreach and Programming Manager Jenn Champ tells us about the speakers and topics of the annual Murray L. Bob Lecture that will take place December 1, 2022.


