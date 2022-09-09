WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown BPU Retool ’22 Conference – September 8, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown BPU Retool ’22 Conference – September 8, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto tells more about the upcoming BPU Retool ’22 Climate Technology Conference in Jamestown.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.