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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Farmers Market – June 4, 2026

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The Jamestown Farmers Market opens for the season on June 6, 2026. Food Access Director Nick Weith tells about the market’s new location, the mobile market program, and more.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.