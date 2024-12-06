WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown High School Madrigals – December 5, 2024

The Jamestown High School Madrigals perform a selection of songs for the Jamestown School Board at their meeting on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

JHS A’Capella Choir


