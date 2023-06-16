WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Juneteenth – June 15, 2023

Jamestown Juneteenth organizer Regina Brackman shares details about the three-day festival celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.


