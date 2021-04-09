WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: April 8, 2021

We talk with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about federal COVID funding, borrowing for the city’s parking garages, public safety and police contracts, and much more.

