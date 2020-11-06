[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist: Nov. 6, 2020

Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist discusses several issues involving the city of Jamestown, including a recap of his 2021 Executive Budget and an updated compromise involving the issue of downtown parking.
← All Posts for Show
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist discusses several issues involving the city of Jamestown, including a recap of his 2021 Executive Budget and an updated compromise involving the issue of downtown parking.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply