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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Pride – November 12, 2026

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Jamestown Pride is holding a Transgender Day Of Remembrance community walk and a walk to commemorate World AIDS Day in the upcoming weeks. We learn more about those events and more from organizers.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.