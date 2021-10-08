WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Pride – October 7, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Jamestown Pride Coordinator Sheridan Smith and Pride Programming Co-Chair Emily Van Wey about a Coffeehouse event being held as part of National LBGTQ+ History Month.


