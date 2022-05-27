[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Market – May 26, 2022

We bring you the presentation by Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Carlson to Jamestown City Council to request funding for a Food Action Plan and Jamestown’s Kitchen.
