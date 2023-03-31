WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jeff Lehman – March 30, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jeff Lehman – March 30, 2023

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley had the opportunity to speak with Jamestown Department of Public Works and Acting Parks Director Jeff Lehman, who is retiring from City Government.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.