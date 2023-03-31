[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jeff Lehman – March 30, 2023

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley had the opportunity to speak with Jamestown Department of Public Works and Acting Parks Director Jeff Lehman, who is retiring from City Government.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley had the opportunity to speak with Jamestown Department of Public Works and Acting Parks Director Jeff Lehman, who is retiring from City Government.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply