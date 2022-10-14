[LISTEN] Community Matters – Joe Sempolinski – October 13, 2022

Representative Joe Sempolinski discusses Town Hall public events he plans to hold across the 23rd Congressional District in his weekly media call.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Representative Joe Sempolinski discusses Town Hall public events he plans to hold across the 23rd Congressional District in his weekly media call.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply