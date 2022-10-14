WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Joe Sempolinski – October 13, 2022

Representative Joe Sempolinski discusses Town Hall public events he plans to hold across the 23rd Congressional District in his weekly media call.

