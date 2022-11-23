WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Joe Sempolinski – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

23rd Congressional Representative Joe Sempolinski discusses the GOP winning the House, what legislation he anticipates for the remainder of the session, and his thoughts on the possible Railroad Strike.

Joe Sempolinski


