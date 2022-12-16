[LISTEN] Community Matters – John Barber – December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 By WRFA Leave a Comment The YMCA of Jamestown has a new Vice President of Operations following the retirement of their long-time Executive Director Mark Eckendorf. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply