[LISTEN] Community Matters – Josh Putman – April 29, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Cornell Cooperative Extension Field Crop Specialist Josh Putnam about current soil conditions and what’s going on with the growing season in Chautauqua County.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Cornell Cooperative Extension Field Crop Specialist Josh Putnam about current soil conditions and what’s going on with the growing season in Chautauqua County.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply