[LISTEN] Community Matters – Josh Putman – April 29, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Cornell Cooperative Extension Field Crop Specialist Josh Putnam about current soil conditions and what’s going on with the growing season in Chautauqua County.

Seed damage from cool soil conditions


