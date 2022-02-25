WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Josiah Lamp – February 24, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Josiah Lamp – February 24, 2022

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua Opportunities Director of Housing and Community Development Josiah Lamp about a grant they received to bring a women’s homeless shelter to Jamestown.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.