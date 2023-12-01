[LISTEN] Community Matters – Josiah Lamp – November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment We hear from Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Josiah Lamp on efforts to find an organization to host an overnight Code Blue shelter in Jamestown. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
