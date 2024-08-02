[LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment The 32nd Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Fest is underway in downtown Jamestown and we caught up with National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson about everything that will be going on. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply