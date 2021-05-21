WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – May 20, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Journey Gunderson – May 20, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talked to National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson about the Center’s Summer Fun weeks and Riverside Saturdays series that they’re planning.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.