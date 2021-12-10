WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Keeping Each Other Warm Jamestown – December 9, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Keeping Each Other Warm Jamestown – December 9, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Keeping Each Other Warm Jamestown Founder and Executive Director Georgeanna Guiffrida Ribbing about the program that aims to keep Jamestown residents warm this winter.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.