WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – May 15, 2025

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – May 15, 2025

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker discusses the proposed 2025-26 district budget.

Kevin Whitaker


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.