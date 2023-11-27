[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – November 23, 2023 November 27, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker goes into detail on the upcoming Capital Improvements Project vote that will take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Kevin Whitaker Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
