[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kevin Whitaker – November 23, 2023

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker goes into detail on the upcoming Capital Improvements Project vote that will take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Kevin Whitaker


