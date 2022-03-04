[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kristan McMahon – March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Robert H. Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon about upcoming programs at the Center including this year’s theme, “Democracy on Trial.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
