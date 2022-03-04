WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kristan McMahon – March 3, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Robert H. Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon about upcoming programs at the Center including this year’s theme, “Democracy on Trial.”


