WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Kristan McMahon – October 14, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kristan McMahon – October 14, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Robert H. Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon about a special event on October 21st called “Cold War Secrets Revealed.”

Kristan McMahon


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.