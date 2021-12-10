WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Community Matters – Linnea Carlson – December 9, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Linnea Carlson – December 9, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley caught up with Jamestown Public Market Director Linnea Carlson on how the 2021 market season went plus some new things being planned for 2022.


Recent News

