WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Lisa Melquist – May 20, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Lisa Melquist – May 20, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talked to Lutheran Corporate Recruiter Lisa Melquist about how assisted living facilities are dealing with recruitment issues.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.