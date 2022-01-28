[LISTEN] Community Matters – Mark Geise – January 27, 2022

We’ll hear Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise present the IDA’s 2021 annual report to the CCIDA board on January 25, 2022.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
We’ll hear Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise present the IDA’s 2021 annual report to the CCIDA board on January 25, 2022.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply