WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Mark Geise – January 27, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Mark Geise – January 27, 2022

By Leave a Comment

We’ll hear Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise present the IDA’s 2021 annual report to the CCIDA board on January 25, 2022.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.