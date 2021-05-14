WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Mark Schlemmer – May 13, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Public Works Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer about the City of Jamestown’s street work projects for this summer.

 


