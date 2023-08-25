WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Michael Hill – August 24, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Michael Hill – August 24, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill responds to criticism he’s received over major changes to the Opera Company program.

Michael Hill


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.