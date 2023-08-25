[LISTEN] Community Matters – Michael Hill – August 24, 2023 August 25, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill responds to criticism he’s received over major changes to the Opera Company program. Michael Hill Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
