[LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – August 13, 2026

The CHQ Chamber hosted Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy for a “State of the District” event on August 5, 2026 that was only open to Chamber members. We bring you his remarks here.
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The CHQ Chamber hosted Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy for a “State of the District” event on August 5, 2026 that was only open to Chamber members. We bring you his remarks here.
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