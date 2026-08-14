WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – August 13, 2026

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – August 13, 2026

By Leave a Comment

The CHQ Chamber hosted Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy for a “State of the District” event on August 5, 2026 that was only open to Chamber members. We bring you his remarks here.

Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY 23) gives “State Of The District” remarks before CHQ Chamber (August 6, 2026)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.