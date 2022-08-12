WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – NY 23rd Congressional Special Election-Primary – August 8, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – NY 23rd Congressional Special Election-Primary – August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioners Brian Abram and Luz Torres explain how voting will work for a special election and primary for the 23rd Congressional District.


