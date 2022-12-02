WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Pat Smeraldo – December 1, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Pat Smeraldo – December 1, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo tells us about the annual Downtown Jamestown Christmas Parade taking place Saturday, December 3, 2022.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.