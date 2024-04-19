WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Rebecca Wurster & Crystal Surdyk – April 18, 2024

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, County Planning Department, and housing-related stakeholders recently completed a County-wide Housing Market Analysis and Development Strategy. We talked with County Planning Coordinator Rebecca Wurster and Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk about what they learned.

