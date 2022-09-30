WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Sandra Lewis – September 29, 2022

We meet the Democratic candidate for the 150th New York State Assembly Seat, Sandra Lewis, who is facing Incumbent Republican Andy Goodell in the November General Election.

Sandra Lewis


